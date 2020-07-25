- SF Zoo's Floyd, an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe, passed away Friday from natural causes. The senior giraffe was both the tallest and oldest of its kind in the local zoo's "tower" of giraffes, but his struggle with age-related diseases — particularly a joint-degeneration one — finally came to end yesterday; "his imposing size yet serene demeanor, and independent spirit will be missed,” the zoo said in a statement about the 16-foot-tall behemoth’s passing. [SFGate]
Sadly, we mourn today’s passing of the beloved patriarch of SF Zoo’s reticulated giraffe herd. Floyd arrived at #SFZoo in 2004 and contributed greatly to the reticulated giraffe population over the course of his 18 years. pic.twitter.com/GoiLpVt7zX— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) July 24, 2020
- While San Francisco will keep its usual temperate weather this weekend, more inland Bay Area regions could see the mercury rise north of 90 degrees. Highs in the low- to mid-60s are expected throughout Saturday and Sunday in SF, but cities like Livermore may see temperatures as hot as 91. [KRON4]
- Demolition begins next week on the Pier 45 shed that burned in the enormous May fire, destroying thousands of crab traps and other fishing supplies. The Port Commission is preparing to approve a million-dollar loan program to help fishers replace destroyed equipment. [SF Examiner]
- San Francisco city officials yesterday updated the City's face covering requirements to coincide with new state and federal guidelines. In a nutshell: residents over the age of 10 must now cover both their noses and mouths in a variety of settings — at a restaurant, in a park, or even working inside an office cubicle — to help thwart the spread of the novel respiratory virus. [KTVU]
- A Bay Area father and son both died from COVID-19 complications… just two days apart from one another. [ABC7]
- Now crowding the panorama of "Tow Away" signage at Lake Merritt, Oakland city officials have also started putting up warning signs about irresponsibly socializing amid the pandemic. [KPIX]
- The pandemic has claimed yet another locally owned, beloved small business: Wolfman Books in Oakland is closing up shop at the end of the month. [SFGate]
- Support East Bay eateries (while also looking out for your own bank account) by ordering from these affordable restaurants on the other side of the Bay Bridge. [Eater SF]
- The BLM movement is far from over; here are nearly a dozen podcasts with Black hosts to subscribe to ASAP. [The Bold Italic]
