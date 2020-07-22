- San Francisco's Ferry Building has been designated as a mall and therefore has been forced to close under state health orders. Five restaurants, including Gott's and Hog Island Oyster Co., get to remain open because of their exterior access doors. [Chronicle]
- SF police are seeking help identifying suspects seen on video shooting out of a car in the Bayview on July 11. [Examiner]
- An eighth San Quentin death row inmate has died of COVID-19. [Chronicle]
- An early morning shooting in SoMa left a 44-year-old man injured. [CBS SF]
- In her COVID update today, Mayor London Breed announced a new city testing site and two new pop-up testing sites, adding capacity for 1,400 more tests per day. [ABC 7]
- Trump is continuing the authoritarian insanity by sending federal troops into Chicago and Albuquerque to make arrests without cause. [LA Times]
- A protest is planned in Oakland on Saturday night against Trump's use of federal forces against protesters. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- SF-based Slack is suing Microsoft over what it claims is unfair competition with its competitive Teams software. [SF Business Times]
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has selected a site in Austin for a new plant. [Associated Press]
- Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has gone public with the fact that she is recovering from COVID-19 and hasn't been able to taste or smell for over a month. [ABC7]