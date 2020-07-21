- Coronavirus cases in California soared past 400,000, and are poised to eclipse New York's cumulative number of 413,000. Still, California's rate of infections (1,030 per 100,000 residents) is less than half New York’s (2,122 per 100,000 residents). [Chronicle]
- An online petition posted by a 17-year-old is pushing Trader Joe's to drop its "Trader Ming's" and "Trader Jose's" branding on ethnic food items. The petition calls the names "racist" and part of "a narrative of exoticism" aimed at white consumers. [LA Times]
- There are currently nine wildfires burning around the state, including the 28,500-acre Mineral Fire in Fresno County, and several smaller fires in Northern and Northeastern California. [Cal Fire]
- A new study by the Centers for Disease Control, using antibody testing data, suggests that actual, cumulative coronavirus cases are 10 to 20 times higher than reported in multiple parts of the country. [Associated Press]
- Something called the Center for American Liberty is suing Governor Gavin Newsom over his order to keep schools closed in watch-list counties. [ABC7]
- Marin County supervisors today approved fines up to $500 for people not wearing masks in public. [CBS SF]
- The reopening of Souvla locations in the Marina and Hayes Valley led to hours-long lines to pickup takeout food. [Hoodline]
- 32-year-old SoMa gay sex club Blow Buddies is permanently closing due to the pandemic. [Hoodline]
- Just as its app is facing potential bans in the U.S., TikTok is pledging to create 10,000 new jobs in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. [SF Business Times]
- Bizarrely, President Trump gave a coronavirus briefing today in which he told everyone to wear masks, and admitted that things will "get worse before they get better." [New York Times]
Photo: Noah Boyer