- The federal government is giving Pfizer $1.95 billion to produce a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. The vaccine will require FDA approval, and will be distributed free to Americans. [New York Times]
- Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies seized nearly 2,000 stolen catalytic converters and $300,000 in cash while serving a search warrant in Elk Grove. The bust came after police suspected that a series of thefts from vehicles might be connected to a park in Elk Grove. [KRON4]
- Despite its budget heading into the red due to cratering ridership, BART just gave raises to its workers on July 1. The raises were part of a four-year contract negotiated back in 2016. [Chronicle]
- Twitter is booting all QAnon conspiracy content, and accounts that promote, off the platform. The company has suspended 7,000 accounts and counting saying that the conspiracy leads to offline harm. [Ars Technica]
- A two-alarm house fire on 33rd Avenue in the Sunset that broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday has been contained, and no injuries were reported. [CBS SF]
- A strong, 7.8M earthquake rocked the southern Alaska coast Tuesday night, producing a small tsunami of less than one foot, but sending many people scrambling for higher ground. [Associated Press]
- A vote was deadlocked at the Oakland City Council Tuesday night to defund the police department by another $11 million, and Mayor Libby Schaaf cast the tie-breaking "no" vote. [KTVU]
- Another sector that's been financially devastated by the pandemic and halting reopening plans: childcare centers. [Chronicle]
- A feature film called "A California Christmas" is in production in Sonoma County despite coronavirus restrictions. [KRON4]
Photo: Kyle Glenn