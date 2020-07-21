- The Holland Fire in east Contra Costa County has grown to 75 acres and prompted evacuations. The fire was 65-percent contained as of this morning, and homes were evacuated last night near Brentwood Marina in Knightsen. [Chronicle]
- A homeless man has died from injuries he sustained while in the custody of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. 48-year-old Michael Webber was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, and was found in his cell on July 3 having suffered an apparent seizure. [CBS SF]
- Marin County may begin issuing fines for violators of health orders. [KRON4]
- A 43-year-old man had to be rescued when his 26-foot motorboat caught fire near Dollar Point on Lake Tahoe Monday. [CBS SF]
- A fire raced through a two-story building in Oakland early this morning, near 31st Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and two roommates managed to escape. [KTVU]
- The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar chain of stores has just reversed course and will no longer require customers to wear masks in stores. [KRON4]
- That crazed white couple in St. Louis who waved their guns at protesters, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, have both been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. [Associated Press]
- ICYMI, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown last night, and revealed that wife Kim had flown to his ranch in Wyoming with a doctor to try to have him committed. [Mercury News]
