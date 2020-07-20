- The Bay Area just added over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases to its cumulative total, bringing the region tally to 42,520. Over 300 new cases were added in Santa Clara County alone, and hospitalizations continue to rise, with 871 confirmed and suspected COVID patients in area hospitals. [SFist]
- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on Sunday that killed a 50-year-old man near the intersection of intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue. Nifo Ufau turned himself in to police at Bayview Station. [Chronicle]
- Visiting Stanford researcher, Song Chen, a Chinese national, has been accused of visa fraud and concealing that she was an active member of the Chinese military. [CBS SF]
- A wildfire in Lassen County, near Redding, has grown to 5,800 acres. [CBS SF]
- A coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Walnut Creek has already claimed the lives of 12 residents and infected 127 residents and staff. [Chronicle]
- Whole Foods workers, including one from a Berkeley store, have filed a class-action lawsuit about a rule banning the wearing of Black Lives Matter attire. [Berkeleyside]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is again having to push back on President Trump after he mentioned wanting to send federal troops in to quell anti-racism protests in cities with liberal mayors. [CBS SF]
- An eighth death row inmate at San Quentin, child rapist and murderer Troy Ashmus, has died of COVID-19. [CBS SF]
- In Chinatown over the weekend, three full blocks of Grant Avenue were blocked to vehicle traffic to encourage more patronage of food and retail businesses. [SF Weekly]
- United Airlines says it plans to lay off half its staff and flight attendants at its San Francisco hub. [SF Business Times]