- The average age of someone hospitalized with COVID in SF now sits at 41. The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital now reports nearly a quarter of coronavirus patients hospitalized are between 31 and 40 years old, the collective average of them all being 41 years old; about half of all positive cases are now falling between the ages 18 and 40. [KTVU]
- San Francisco's already reeling indoor malls must close their doors — again. Popular shopping hubs like the Westfield Mall will need to shutter operations Monday, forcing the masses to again embrace online shopping in its entirety. [KRON4]
- As "hill bombings" continue to metaphorically sound-off on the streets around Dolores Park, City officials have installed speed bumps to thwart skateboarders. The move was also done in hopes of curbing skateboard-related accidents... after multiple injuries (one skater suffering life-threatening contusions) were reported this weekend. [SF Examiner]
- If you've got a solid $10K coming in a month and just burning a hole in your pocket, take a look at this nauseatingly high, "award-winning" three-bedroom corner apartment in SOMA. [SFGate]
- The last boat in Fisherman's Wharf that sells seafood directly to the public is getting the boot. [Chronicle]
- Yesteryear's local "kobans," small police boxes that were (and are) popular in Japan, are now collecting both foliage and dust around the city — including the one inside Walter Wong’s Mission District parking lot. [Mission Local]
- Pre-pandemic liquor licenses in California cost north of $250K, but, due to watering holes closing in rapid succession around the state, licenses can now be had for somewhere around $150K. [Eater SF]
- In a good bit of housing rights news, Alameda County has suspended evictions — "for almost any reason" — up until September 30. [Oaklandside]
- Ding-dong: census takers will start going door-to-door again in August to finish the delayed 2020 count. [ABC7]
Image: Noah Rosenfield