Carroll Fife, alongside the other Moms 4 Housing members, took hold of the country's attention after occupying an empty West Oakland abode last year, helping make the case that housing rights are human rights. Now, Fife is funneling that philanthropic notoriety into a run for Oakland City Council.

You couldn't escape the deluge of media that enveloped the housing activist group Moms 4 Housing this past fall and winter — and for good reason. The collective of then-homeless mothers moved inside a vacant West Oakland home to not only find respite but to also advocate for a pressing issue: housing rights are human rights. And with an ever-growing local population subjected to nights spent on the streets (or inside shelters; sleeping in cars; living in RVs), it was a call heard loud and clear.

This week, one of "the masterminds" behind the movement, Carroll Fife, announced her next endeavor: a run to unseat Oakland's District 3 Supervisor Lynette Gibson McElhaney.

Good morning Oakland! Are you ready for a People’s Procession? Join us at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park today at 10:30 if you’re driving, or track our progress at https://t.co/ScgMoiIfeP starting at 11 and join on foot or bike along the route. pic.twitter.com/j5i29sIgLR — Carroll Fife (@carroll_fife) July 18, 2020

In an interview with Bay Area News Group, the same one echoed in KTVU's coverage of the announcement, Fife, who works as the regional director of tenant-rights group Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), is running alongside five other candidates — "Jesse Alexander, Brandi Haskins, Noel Pico, Meron Semedar and Faye Taylor" — for the office.

Currently, it appears only Fife and Haskins have set policy agendas and websites dedicated to the race. In her interview with Mercury News, Fife waxed that she moved from District 2 to District 3 this month so she could run in November’s race; the District 2 seat won’t be voted on this year.

Fife has made it clear she intends to shift the nature of property ownership in Oakland from one that generates revenue for landlords, to a model that builds social housing — available to everyone in the community and city. Per her conversation with the outlet's Marisa Kendall, she wants to establish a universal “right to housing” in Oakland... which shouldn't come as a surprise.

Fife's campaign officially kicked off this morning with a car caravan at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park.

The city of Oakland is holding general elections for at-large City Council Districts 1, 3, 5, and 7 and City Attorney on November 3, 2020 — barring any COVID-19 hiccups.

Related: Moms 4 Housing May Get to Own West Oakland Home After All

[Update] Moms 4 Housing Offered Relocation Help But They've Refused

Moms 4 Housing Hearing Draws Huge Crowd, Judge Agrees to Consider Case

Image: Taken during the militarized, forced evacuations at the 2928 Magnolia Street address in January; courtesy of Twitter via @moms4housing