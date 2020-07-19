The multi-million-dollar East Bay Regional Park District project opened a new mile-long segment to the Bay Trail this weekend that gives walkers, cyclists, and runners breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay — all while creating a passageway between Oakland and Richmond.

There's arguably not been a better time in recent memory to pick up a kinetic outdoor hobby. Or... you know: just go out for a long, mind-clearing walk. Opened this Saturday — the ceremony live-streamed for the interested public — Bay Area locals can now traverse the newest, incredibly scenic portion of the Bay Trail, which also connects Oakland to Richmond, and indulge in sumptuous panoramas of the SF Bay (that also includes vantage points to gawk at the GGB and Bay Bridge from).

Beautiful afternoon for a ride on the Bay Trail. 🚲



If I can #WearAMask while #biking, so can you! 😷 pic.twitter.com/qz4J465ncr — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) July 18, 2020

Reported by Bay Area News Services, the new mile-long part of the trail exists behind the Golden Gate Fields racetrack and merges Berkeley with Albany; the project to open this new leg of the trail also included an update to Albany Beach at the north end of the new segment, which doubled its size and added picnic areas and restrooms.

Courtesy of Google Earth

"This is a legacy of 20 years of partnerships with the community, community leaders, and the park district," said Park District Board Member Elizabeth Echols during the virtual opening ceremony for the trail, per the news outlet. "The views are stunning."

To learn more about the Bay Trail's conservation and restoration efforts, as well as how to "Find Your Place" on the nature route, visit baytrail.org for more details.

Image: Courtesy of Google Maps