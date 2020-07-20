- The Mineral Fire burning for the last week near Coalinga in Fresno County is now 49 percent contained, after scorching over 44 square miles. Smoke from the fire continues to reach the Bay Area, causing an air quality advisory to be extended. [CBS SF]
- Sgt. Gilbert Polanco, an Army veteran and corrections sergeant at San Quentin, is among the prison staff infected with COVID-19, and his case is severe. Polanco is a South Bay native who has worked at the prison since the 1980s, and he is in an ICU on a ventilator. [ABC7]
- Starting today, due to SF landing on the state's watch list on Friday, shopping malls in the city including the Westfield and Japan Center have to shut down again. The city landed on the watch list due to a rise in COVID hospitalizations. [Chronicle / CBS SF]
- A fire in the Sunnydale housing project in Visitacion Valley on Sunday evening displaced five people, but there were no injuries. [Chronicle]
- A small Black Lives Matter protest Sunday afternoon in Los Gatos drew a counter-protest, and briefly shut down Highway 17. [ABC7]
- About 700 nurses and staff members at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital are on a five-day strike over pay and paid time off. [KTVU]
- Sonoma County just added its 20th COVID death late Sunday, and county supervisors are considering new enforcement measures for public health orders. [Press Democrat]
- As Trump's poll numbers slide, Republican donors are shifting their money to saving their party's control of the Senate. [New York Times]
