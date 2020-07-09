- The Crews Fire burning near Gilroy has been held at 5,400 acres for the second straight day. Fair weather has helped the firefighting effort, and it is now 70 percent contained. [ABC7]
- In somewhat of a blow to President Trump — albeit one that won't likely impact the November election — the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump can not block access to his financial records from prosecutors in New York. In a separate ruling, the court pushed back on Congress which had similarly been seeking access to Trump's financial records. [New York Times]
- In another ruling, the court ruled 5-4 that nearly half of Oklahoma is an Indian reservation, requiring crimes there to be prosecuted by federal authorities. [New York Times]
- A surge in new coronavirus cases in South Lake Tahoe has been caused by the influx of tourism, health officials say. [KRON4]
- Homelessness is spreading to the Peninsula suburbs, like Pacifica, Daly City, and Redwood City. [Chronicle]
- The city of Alameda is re-striping part of Park Street, its main drag, in order to make more room for outdoor dining. [CBS SF]
- Santa Rosa schools are considering outdoor classrooms, distance learning, and more safety measures as fall semester approaches. [ABC7]
- Parents and teachers staged a caravan protest in Oakland Wednesday to protest plans to reopen schools there. [KRON4]
Photo: Julieanne Benson