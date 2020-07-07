Cancel culture and Twitter did their thing, as a local “cloud solution” CEO is identified as the fellow who yelled “Trump’s gonna f*** you” and “You Asian piece of s***” in a Monterey incident.

The various Karens, Kens, and BBQ Becky types have really been on a racist roll lately, likely emboldened by President Trump’s attempts to make racism fashionable again and the wave of anti-Asian attacks in the COVID-19 era. The latest Trumper to go full-on Alex Jones in a viral video has been identified by his real name before even given a snappy internet nickname, as KPIX reports that San Francisco cloud computing CEO Michael Lofthouse was the big-mouthed bigot in an unprovoked racist shouting attack at Bernardus Lodge and Spa’s Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley. The incident has spurred national media reports on TMZ, the New York Post, and more, along with the naming of his SF company Solid8, and likely dimmer career prospects for this fellow going forward.

Note: The anti-Asian invective on display in the video below is really bad. Like, police text message bad.

As seen in video above, posted by a woman eating dinner with her family, Lofthouse yelled “Trump’s gonna fuck you!”, “You fuckers need to leave,” and “fucking Asian piece of shit,” all apparently unprovoked.

Chan adds for context that this was at her grandmother’s birthday dinner. “We were celebrating my tita’s birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us,” she posted on the Insta, adding the Lofthouse’s remarks also included “(‘Fuck you Asians’ ‘Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you’re from’ ‘You don’t belong here’).”

THANK YOU SO MUCH to this woman for speaking up and throwing this trash out! Y’all keep standing up for people and for what is right! We all bleed red! Keep calling hate out! It’s unacceptable, ignorant, and disgusting! Change won’t happen if we’re sittin’ down so keep standing! https://t.co/ZplFma22cU — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 6, 2020

Viral videos work in mysterious ways, and this one picked up stream when pop star Kelly Clarkson retweeted it Monday. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio identified Mr. Trump’s Gonna Fuck You as “Michael Lofthouse, CEO of Solid8 in SF. Silence is complicit.”



Lofty, indeed. (Screenshot via KPIX)

Further reporting shows that ⁠— hey-o! ⁠— Lofthouse is himself an immigrant, who moved to the U.S. from Britain in 2010. His now-deleted LinkedIn account listed him as Solid8 CEO, and previously with “IBM, HP, Oracle & BMC.” Lofthouse’s Twitter account is currently suspended.

Further, the above text message allegedly from Lofthouse surfaced Monday, and as we see from the Napa County courts search screenshot below, a “Lofthouse, Michael Edward” who listed his address as “2755 Great America Pkwy No 501 co BMC Software” faced 2016 misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and vandalism. He pleaded no contest on the vandalism charge, the others were dismissed. But it could be that cancel culture isn’t quite finished with this fellow yet.



Related: Calling Racism a 'Leftist Lie,' Two Trump Supporters Attempt to Paint Over BLM Mural In Martinez



Image: @jordanlizchan via Instagram