- Newsom is threatening elected officials with sanctions if their jurisdictions don't abide by coronavirus guidance. Crackdowns on outdoor restaurants in Santa Clara County were among many as state inspectors fanned out across many counties over the weekend. [KTVU]
- A man was fatally shot in the Bayview Sunday night, marking the city's 21st homicide of the year and the second in the neighborhood in just 24 hours. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Giants Drive around 11 p.m. [CBS SF]
- The six-year-old boy shot in the Bayview Saturday night has been identified as Jace Young. He was at a birthday party when the shooting occurred, and his family says his smile could "brighten up a room." [Examiner]
- A four-alarm fire dubbed the Clock Tower Fire was burning Monday near I-680 by the Benecia Bridge. The fire forced the closure of southbound lanes of 680. [CBS SF]
- A three-alarm grass fire was burning Monday afternoon off I-80 in Rodeo. [CBS SF]
- The 2,000-acre Crews Fire continues burning outside Gilroy, and it has now destroyed two buildings and injured one person. [Mercury News]
- Churchgoers in the state are outraged that California health orders now ban singing in places of worship. [KTVU]
- Top Democrats in California are demanding that the party stop taking donations from police unions. [Chronicle]
- Fisherman's Wharf businesses, reliant on tourists, are suffering especially badly as locals leave the area desolate. [Chronicle]
- Juul is apparently in talks with some potential buyers for the SoMa highrise it bought last year. [SF Business Times]