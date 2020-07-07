- The Crews Fire near Gilroy remains just 20 percent contained this morning, and has burned 5,400 acres. The fire, which began on Sunday, has reportedly burned at least two homes. [KTVU]
- Herzog and de Meuron, the Swiss architecture firm responsible for the design of the deYoung Museum, has been selected by UCSF to design a new one-million square foot hospital facility at the Parnassus campus. The firm has done lots of healthcare design work in Switzerland, and it won't begin any conceptual designs before several community meetings take place next year. [Chronicle]
- The woman seen coughing on a baby at a San Jose yogurt shop is no longer employed by the Oak Grove School District. A petition had circulated demanding that her teaching license be revoked. [KRON4]
- San Francisco and Glide Memorial Church are opening a new pop-up free COVID testing site in the Tenderloin, at 330 Ellis Street. [CBS SF]
- An outbreak among employees at the California state Assembly has delayed the legislative body from returning to work after its summer recess. [KQED]
- A wildfire burning in Rodeo near I-80 in the East Bay was contained Monday night after reaching 230 acres. [KRON4]
- Jeff Davis Peak, in the Mokelumne Wilderness south of Lake Tahoe, is likely getting stripped of its Confederate name after a vote by Alpine County supervisors — and it will revert to a name from the 1880s, Sentinel Rock. [SFGate]
- The Monterey Bay Aquarium, which had been planning to reopen on July 9, is delaying that while the county remains on the state's COVID watch list. [KRON4]
- International students may have to leave the U.S. or stay in their home countries if they are taking online-only classes, according to ICE. [KTVU]
- Brazil's asshole President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the seriousness of the virus. [Associated Press]
Photo: Claudia Lorusso