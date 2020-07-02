The body of a 67-year-old man who had gone for a swim at China Beach Wednesday morning was recovered by SF Fire Department personnel on Wednesday afternoon.

The man has been identified as San Francisco resident Denis Bouvier, as KPIX reports, and he was reported missing after taking a morning swimming and never returning to his car parked near the beach in the Sea Cliff neighborhood.

Fire crews reported a swimmer being rescued just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, saying that CPR was being performed.

BAY RESCUE CHINA BEACH SWIMMER RESCUED BY @USCGPacificSW AND #SFFDMARINEUNITS CPR IN PROGRESS pic.twitter.com/irUe6PlhpX — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 1, 2020

But now we learn that he could not be resuscitated and was likely already deceased when the SFFPD Marine Unit arrived.

This is the second death of a swimmer at a San Francisco beach in less than a month. A 31-year-old man drowned in rough surf at Ocean Beach on June 4 while attempting to swim with a friend who also required rescue.

Photo: Wikimedia