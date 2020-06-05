A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after getting caught in rough surf at Ocean Beach, just north of the San Francisco Zoo.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was reportedly swimming with another person around 5:15 p.m. when the distress call went out, according to National Park Service officials. The other person was rescued by a surfer and brought to shore, and rescue staff had to rescue the 31-year-old, who was further out.

As KPIX reports, the man went into cardiac arrest during the rescue. Emergency personnel performed CPR and he was put in an ambulance to SF General, but was declared deceased at the hospital.

Ocean Beach and the surrounding area are infamous for deadly rip currents that can take swimmers by surprise.

A 24-year-old woman was swept out to sea while attempting to swim at Mile Rock Beach near Land's End last October. Her body was found the next day on the Marin County coast. At the time, SFFD spokesperson Glenn Kircher told KPIX, "These coastlines here are really dangerous. These are some of the most dangerous beaches from the Golden Gate down to Pacifica. You're taking a great risk by getting in the water."

Two teenage boys who were swimming in a group of five friends were swept out to sea in April 2016 and presumed dead, their bodies never found. A swimmer also went missing nearby in August 2017.

Photo: Casey Horner