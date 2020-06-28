- Four San Jose police officers have been placed on administrative leave amid posting racist and sexist comments on Facebook. “Four of our officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted,” wrote Officer Gina Tepoorten, a department spokesperson, in an email to KPIX; this news comes after San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called for officers engaging in such conduct to be fired yesterday. [KPIX]
- American Airlines announced it will start booking flights to full capacity starting in July. Clearly ignoring all social distancing norms and CDC (and WHO) recommendations, the country's largest airline will start filling its flights to capacity starting July 1; the airline said in a public statement it will notify customers if their flight is booked and allow them “to move to more open flights when available, all without incurring any cost.” [Forbes]
- Big Freedia proved just why she's the original "Queen Diva" last night, headlining SF Pride 2020's virtual Saturday celebration. Spanning her lustrous discography, from past hits like "Duffy" to more recent numbers like "Rainbow," Freedia did, in fact, "bring the heat" as she promised; you can stream today's festivities on sfpride.org/celebration. [spride.org]
- Marin County — like San Francisco — has opted to push back certain reopenings amid spikes in COVID-19 cases. [NBC Bay Area]
- But Muir Woods is still expected to reopen tomorrow to nature seekers who reserve their spots at GoMuirWoods.com. [KTVU]
- With multiple small bushfires continuing to burn in the Bay Area this weekend — many of which are worsened by drier-than-average conditions and strong winds — firefighters and safety officials worry it could be an ominous sign of the wildfire season to come; a "Red Flag" warning has also been issued for tonight. [KPIX]
- Bay Area locals, particularly in the East Bay, continue to fret about growing illegal firework activity. [KRON4]
- One person was killed and another four were injured in a spate of shootings across Oakland late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. [East Bay Times]
- While you're watching today's episodes of queer solidarity and gay celebration, macerate on some Pride-centric snacks. [Eater SF]
Image: San Jose Public Library via Flickr