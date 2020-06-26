A horse seeking a cool drink of water at Lake Sonoma earlier this week got him or herself stuck in some quicksand-like mud, and required a rescue by the Sonoma Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

The horse was with a second horse and two human riders, apparently, and it looks like they may have been picnicking in the shade nearby when the horse got themselves into trouble.

Photo: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The horse got stuck at least knee deep, if not higher, in the mud, and the team used ropes to help pull the big guy/gal out. A large animal team had been dispatched to the scene but was called off after the Sheriff's Office team got the horse unstuck.

Thankfully, the horse was not injured, and got to continue on about the day.

Photo: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Photo: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Photos via Twitter