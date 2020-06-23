- Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday left open the possibility that reopening plans could be reversed if COVID cases begin to soar in California. Newsom noted a statewide uptick in hospitalizations of 16 percent, with ICU patients up 11 percent. [KRON4]
- San Jose police are seeking a woman in her 60s suspected of intentionally coughing on a baby at a frozen yogurt shop. The woman was apparently upset at the child's mother for not maintaining proper distancing. [Mercury News]
- A bigoted Marin County couple is under investigation after being seen harassing a transgender teen on video at a Black Lives Matter fundraiser in Fairfax. [ABC7]
- BART is struggling figuring out how to boost ridership, but all the disinfecting in the world can't change that riding trains requires being in an enclosed space with strangers for an extended period of time. [CBS SF]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci and others on the dwindling White House Coronavirus Task Force are testifying before a House Committee today. [New York Times]
- A major, 7.4M earthquake struck in Oaxaca, Mexico this morning, and could be potentially disastrous. [Chronicle]
- The parking lots at the south (SF) end of the Golden Gate Bridge have reopened on weekdays for the first time since March. [CBS SF]
- A park in Petaluma has become a flashpoint of racial tension after Black Lives Matter posters have reportedly been ripped down repeatedly. [KTVU]
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting an exhibition tennis tournament in Serbia and Croatia. [Associated Press]
