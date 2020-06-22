A 25-year-old allegedly stabbed both his parents repeatedly in a Father's Day argument, then begged Morgan Hill police to shoot him.

A Father’s Day family gathering went about as badly as possible in Morgan Hill Sunday, culminating in an argument wherein both parents were stabbed, and the mother did not survive. KPIX reports on the fatal Father’s Day stabbing just before 1 p.m. on the 16000 block of Rustling Oak Court, in which a young man allegedly stabbed both his parents. The mother was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the father was helicoptered to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Murder Investigation Case #20001499 On Sunday 6/21/20, at approximately 12:55 pm, Morgan Hill Police were dispatched to... Posted by Morgan Hill Police Department on Monday, June 22, 2020

The Morgan Hill Police Department’s statement on the matter, seen above, makes the incident sound even more bizarre and ghastly. “Upon arrival, Officers witnessed a horrific crime scene and a chaotic situation,” the department says. “Officers located a male suspect near the front of the home covered in blood demanding officers shoot him.” The Morgan Hill Times notes that the mother was found unresponsive, and the father had fled to another nearby house with stab wounds.

The identity of the victims has not been released, as next of kin are still being notified, according to the Chronicle. But as seen above, the police have named the suspect, their 25-year-old son Dane Cleeton, and said “it was determined there was a disturbance between the homeowners and their adult son.”

The San Jose Mercury News adds Cleeton is in custody on no-bail status, and has been booked on “suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.”

Anyone with information on this fellow or the incident in question is urged to contact the Morgan Hill Police Department at (669) 253-4895, or email [email protected]



Related: Man Takes Four Hits Of Acid While On Bodega Bay Holiday, Ends Up Allegedly Stabbing People, Shot By Police [SFist]



Image: Google Street View