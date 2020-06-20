Last week, it was unveiled the "Queen of Bounce'' Big Freedia would headline San Francisco Pride's virtual weekend celebration for 2020. Now with the digital shindig just a week away, organizers also shared Thursday that many staple SF drag queens will, too, join in on the festivities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has surely muted and dampened some of San Francisco's most sought after queer events: Folsom Street Fair, Up Your Alley, and, of course, San Francisco Pride. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (again, during a global health crisis), organizers decided in mid-April to cancel all in-person parades and get-togethers over concerns about the spread of SARS-CoV-2 — moving the entire shindig online; it was a decision applauded by city officials and members of the community.

In addition to Freedia blessing audience members with New Orleans hip hop from her illustrious catalog, it looks like we can also expect stories, sass, and situational shade thrown from legendary queens like Heklina, previously announced Sister Roma, and more.

Participating in "Decades of Drag," those aforementioned preformers — who will also be joined by other notables like Honey Mahogany, Landa Lakes, Mad Dog 20/20, and Peaches Christ — will remember and reflect, through storytellings, on the decades of LGBTQ+ activism, struggles, and victories that've lead us the current moment. It's a fitting tribute and nod to this year's theme: Generations of Hope. Afterward, additional episodes of queer solidarity will be served via performances by Madame Gandhi, VINCINT, Elena Rose, Krystle Warren, La Doña, and LadyRyan, each presented by the SF Queer Nightlife Fund, a local nonprofit set up to buoy LGBTQ+ nightlife workers during the pandemic.

The entire weekend's online party — live-streamed numbers by Freedia; an act by past SF Pride performer Betty Who; DJ sets spun by pop star Dorian Electr and members of the Women’s Stage, etc. — is will be available to watch for free on sfpride.org/broadcast Saturday, June 27, from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 28, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. that evening.

SF Pride 2020's broadcast is also part of Global Pride this year.

Additional information on next weekend's SF Pride events can be perused on sfpride.org/celebration.

Image: Courtesy of San Francisco Pride