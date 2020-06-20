As restaurants prepare to open for indoor dining next month, we're likely to see a lot of creative solutions to the problem of people's anxiety about being in close quarters with strangers. And 24-hour Castro diner Orphan Andy's is getting ahead of it with new plastic partitions between all the booths, and plastic shower curtains to separate each booth from the main aisle.

Restaurants with very little square footage are likely to try similar things in the coming weeks.

At the moment, Orphan Andy's is still open only for takeout, but on July 13, the city has said that restaurants may open for in-person dining — and that date could move up after the Board of Supervisors this week authorized the city health officer to seek a variance from the state to potentially move into that next phase sooner.

And hey, it's better than this!