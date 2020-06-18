- The Supreme Court today dealt another blow to the Trump Administration, denying its ability to immediately end DACA, or the Dreamers program. In a 5-4 decision, Chief Justice John Roberts says that the administration failed to provide an adequate justification for ending the program, which was created by President Obama by executive order. [New York Times]
- The four young people who died Tuesday night when the SUV they were traveling in went off the Carquinez Bridge have been identified. They were 19-year-old Perla Navarro from Richmond, 19-year-old Kyle Erickson from Pittsburg, 21-year-old Christopher Mata from Rodeo, and 22-year-old Cecilia Ayala. [KRON4]
- SFPD Capt. Nicholas Rainsford, who's been in charge of Taraval Station since 2018, was just abruptly removed from the job and placed under administrative investigation for reasons unknown. [Examiner]
- A suspect in a series of sexual battery incidents on a trail in Walnut Creek between March and June has turned himself in to police. [KRON4]
- SF supervisors have unanimously voted to oppose proposed alterations to the state's density bonus law. [SF Business Times]
- Pier 39 has reopened (in case that matters to your life)! [KRON4]
- Trump's planned rally in Tulsa this weekend has been a mess from the beginning, and could be a complete disaster. [New York Times]
- And Trump, who once called former 49er Colin Kaepernick a "son of a bitch" for kneeling during the national anthem, now says Kaepernick should be allowed to play football again. [CNN]
