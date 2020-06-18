Two home invasion suspects were in an early morning standoff with police in San Jose, and they have now been taken into custody.

At least three suspects attempted a home-invasion robbery in the Melody neighborhood that began around 12:38 a.m. Thursday, and people inside the house immediately called police to the scene. As KPIX reports, a 911 caller said "several" suspects had broken into the home and assaulted multiple family members.

San Jose police arrived at the home on the 4200 block of Senter Road and arrested one suspect outside the home. A tense standoff then began which went on for about seven hours, with four victims managing to escape the home and several others remaining as hostages inside.

A hostage negotiator was brought in, and ultimately two suspects were taken into custody by 7:30 a.m.

As the Mercury News reported, Senter Road was closed while the hostage negotiation took place.