- Four people died Tuesday night when the SUV they were in crashed into a stationary train and careened off the Carquinez Bridge. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the Crockett side of the bridge. [ABC 7 / CBS SF]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to put a new business tax on the November ballot that would add a surcharge for companies who pay their CEOs 100 times more than their average workers. [CBS SF]
- The family of Sean Monterrossa, the 22-year-old San Francisco man who was fatally shot by Vallejo police three weeks ago, is pressing the PD to release body camera footage from the shooting. [ABC 7]
- The memorial service for slain Santa Cruz Sheriff's Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller is happening today. [KRON4]
- Larch Street, an alley near Opera Plaza, has become overrun with homelessness and illegal activity at a level that residents say they've never seen before. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area zoos are struggling with no visitor income to pay staffs and keep animals fed. [CBS SF]
- Salesforce just gave out $3 million in small business grants of around $10,000 apiece to 55 Bay Area companies. [SF Business Times]
- Retailer Zara announced it is closing 1,200 of its stores. [KRON4]