- The explosion Tuesday morning in Stinson Beach originated on the second floor of a real estate office, but its cause remains unexplained. The blast partially damaged two nearby buildings including the historic Sand Dollar seafood restaurant, established in 1921. [Eater]
- Workers at a McDonald's in Oakland are suing claiming that adequate precautions were not taken to protect them from COVID-19. Four workers were reportedly infected at the McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue. [SFGate]
- Reports of nooses hanging from trees around Lake Merritt prompted a swift statement of condemnation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, but they were apparently part of exercise equipment. The ropes' appearance is being investigated as a hate crime, and Schaaf said that whatever their intent it does not "remove or excuse their torturous or terrorizing effects." [ABC7 / CBS SF]
- A 21-year-old man was shot in the course of a mugging on the street in Bernal Heights early Wednesday morning. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. [CBS SF]
- A brush fire in Oroville, in Butte County has spread to 95 acres and destroyed four homes. [ABC 7]
- Firefighters in Oakland are battling a blaze at the Schnitzer Steel recycling facility on Embarcadero West. [Chronicle]
- A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the South Bay near Alum Rock this morning which was initially rated a 3.6. [CBS SF]
- A woman was found dead of a gunshot wound at a home in Vallejo on Tuesday evening. [KRON4]
- The CHP says it has spent $38 million responding to protests around the state, to date. [Associated Press]
- As expected, John Bolton's tell-all book confirms that President Trump is a moron who should have never been elected and who frequently made arbitrary policy decisions and put his own interests ahead of the nation's. [New York Times]
- The Washington Post has a piece profiling some of the hundreds of healthcare workers who have died from COVID-19, and it is extremely sad. [Washington Post]
Photo: Marin County Sheriff