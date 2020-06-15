- The husband of Lisa Alexander, the woman caught on video last week berating a man for chalking Black Lives Matter outside the home where he lives in Pacific Heights, has now been fired from the financial firm where he works for his role in the video. [KTVU]
- Accused Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo is reportedly planning to plead guilty to 88 counts of murder, rape and other charges in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. [Sacramento Bee]
- The North Bay city of Windsor is investigating the deaths of two adult males, whose bodies were discovered Monday morning. [CBS SF]
- Supervisor Matt Haney is questioning why Caltrans is insisting on removing the words "Black Lives Matter" that were painted on the Bay Bridge roadway on Sunday. [MattHaneySF/Twitter]
- The stubborn owner of The Tuck Box in Carmel, which kept reopening in defiance of county health orders, has agreed to pay $15,000 in civil penalties. [CBS SF]
- The Berkeley Unified School District has voted to rename two of its elementary schools, Washington and Jefferson, in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. [KRON4]
- A Sacramento man who impersonated an FBI agent to gain access to hotel records has received an eight-month sentence. [Sacramento Bee]
- And in case you missed it this morning, the Academy Awards are being postponed by eight weeks, into April 2021, and eight weeks will be added to the eligibility window for movies this year. [KRON4]
Photo: Mario Mesaglio