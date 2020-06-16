- PG&E is pleading guilty today to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in sparking the 2018 Camp Fire. The guilty plea is occurring in Butte County Superior Court following a plea agreement three months ago to spare the company from another round of criminal probation. [Associated Press]
- Mayor London Breed is introducing a November ballot measure today that is intended to reform and stabilize the city's business-tax structure. The measure will likely be the subject of months of debate by the Board of Supervisors, and has the potential to raise $300 million for the city's general fund. [Chronicle]
- Coronavirus cases are plateauing, on average, in much of the country, but they're still spiking in prisons. [New York Times]
- The SFPD has new draft regulations that will limit the sharing of booking photos of suspects until they are convicted of a crime. [Examiner]
- As SF moves further into Phase 2 of reopening, Mayor London Breed visited retail stores in Noe Valley for a press event. [KRON4]
- Nail salons don't get to reopen in San Francisco until mid-August, but they're opening in some parts of the state this weekend. [Associated Press]
- A hotel construction site in Mountain View has been shut down after 10 construction workers tested positive for COVID-19. [SF Business Times]
- Asking rents continue to be down several percentage points in SF, and in a sign of a changing market, more landlords are offering months of "free rent." [Socketsite]
- No surprise here, but a new poll finds that Americans are unhappier than they've been in 50 years, with only 14 percent reporting that they're "very happy" (and they're probably lying to themselves). [Associated Press]
