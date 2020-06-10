- Two women in their 60s were killed and three other people were injured, including a 10-year-old child, in a shooting during a child's birthday party in Vallejo Tuesday night. Police say the suspects got out of a vehicle and targeted the victims. [KTVU]
- Governor Gavin Newsom was in Oakland on Tuesday for a series of meetings about potential police reform and "reimagining" police forces in California. [Mercury News]
- San Jose's police chief has pledged not to use rubber bullets to disperse crowds any more. [NBC Bay Area]
- Tampa and Orlando in Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona, are all seeing spikes in new COVID-19 cases after opening, but it's too soon to tell if lifting of shelter-in-place orders leads to a second wave. [Chronicle]
- Human toll takers may never return to the Bay Area's seven bridges after the pandemic ends. [Chronicle]
- The Quail Fire in Solano County, which started Saturday and grew to over 1,800 acres, is now 100-percent contained. [KRON4]
- There was a 3.5M earthquake near Hollister at 6:25 a.m. today. [Chronicle]
- Reddit has wasted no time in filling Alexis Ohanian's board seat with a black business leader (as he asked), Michael Seibel. [SF Business Times]