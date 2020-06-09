- Federal authorities have charged a South Bay medical technology executive who was manipulating his company's stock price by promising a COVID-19 test. Mark Schena, 57, of Los Gatos just became the "first criminal securities fraud prosecution related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been brought by the Department of Justice." [Chronicle]
- The SF Department of Public Works fucked up yet again — surprise! — by painting over a Black Lives Matter mural that has been painted and repainted on the Bernal Hill Rock in the last week. Acting director of the department Alaric Degrafinried sent out an apology Tuesday, saying the graffiti abatement crew had painted over the rock after it was reported on 311 — and sadly this isn't the first time the message has been painted over. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- The artists have already gone out and repainted it, though, for the sixth time. [kwohla/Twitter]
- The SF Board of Supervisors just spiked Mayor London Breed's nominee to the Police Commission, Nancy Tung, by 10-to-1 vote. [Mission Local]
- SF officials today, along with Port Commission, announced a big financial relief package for the 30+ local fishermen impacted by the massive fire at Pier 45 two weeks ago. [CBS SF]
- A new study by the CDC and the Navy found that most of the sailors exposed to the coronavirus on the carrier Roosevelt have developed antibodies. [New York Times]
- A driver died in a solo crash in Morgan Hill Monday night. [CBS SF]
- PG&E will reportedly have the option to buy its new Oakland headquarters building (the former Kaiser Center) in 2023 for $892 million, which will be a city real estate record. [Chronicle]
- SF mini-chain Boba Guys has fired a manager after social media blowback about a reported 2018 incident in which this person made a racist comment in a store in front of other employees. [Eater]
- Trump is reportedly eager to get back to bloviating at campaign rallies, but the logistics of how to protect supporters, and him, from getting infected with COVID-19, are still being worked out. [Associated Press]
- Rep. Barbara Lee is pushing to form a racial healing commission that will address centuries of inequality and mistreatment. [Berkeleyside]
- Human remains have been found on the property of a doomsday-obsessed Idaho couple at the center of a months-long mystery surrounding two children who went missing in September. [Associated Press]
Photo: BernalHillRock/Instagram