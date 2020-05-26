A suspect was apprehended Monday morning after he allegedly struck an elderly man with a stick in San Francisco's Glen Park, killing him.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Monday, and police say that 53-year-old Peter Rocha assaulted the victim, who was 94 years old, causing him to fall and strike his head. The assault happened on the first block of Elk Street near the southeast corner of Glen Park.

As the Examiner reports, SFPD officers later spotted Rocha from a witness description and detained him at the intersection of Diamond and Bosworth streets.

Rocha was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail in the SF County Jail.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

This was the second homicide this month following the killing of 19-year-old Kelvin Chew in the Portola neighborhood three weeks ago. And this marks the 18th homicide in San Francisco this year.