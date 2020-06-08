- Santa Cruz Sheriff Jim Hart today described the heroic act of a Ben Lomond resident who wrestled shooting suspect Steven Carrillo to the ground on Saturday until he could be detained. Following the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy on Saturday, the resident tackled Carrillo and wrestled both a pipe bomb and a handgun out of his hand in a life-or-death struggle. [CBS SF]
- Firefighters were battling a three-alarm structure fire in Oakland Monday afternoon. The fire at 4226 Park Boulevard was reported just before 3 p.m., and that is the same address as the Park Boulevard Yoga Center in the Glenview neighborhood. [KRON4]
- Foster City-based Gilead Sciences is scheduled to ship its last donated doses of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to the federal government later this month. The drug has been shown in one study to improve some outcomes for patients, and lawmakers in Congress are worried about price-gouging once the company begins charging for the drug. [CBS SF]
- A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries from a shooting near 16th Street and Julian Avenue in the Mission on Sunday night. [Mission Local]
- As ridership begins returning, BART began adding back trains on the Pleasant Hill-to-Daly City "yellow" line during rush hour this morning, running them every 15 minutes. [ABC 7]
- A Ring security camera in Daly City captured a mountain lion casually strolling through a residential neighborhood last night. [CBS SF]
- Ferry service between Richmond and San Francisco is set to resume next week. [CBS SF]
- SF Department of Public Works staff painted over a Black Lives Matter solidarity mural covering one of the windows of Kantine on Market Street for no apparent reason. [Hoodline]
- Yosemite National Park is reopening Thursday, but reservations will be hard to come by with visitation capacities capped. [Chronicle]
- The reopening of Las Vegas highlights a whole host of problems with pandemic reopenings, not the least of which is the lack of location-based contact-tracing when an infected person travels to a place like Vegas from their home state. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell