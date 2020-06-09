- California is allowing movie theaters to reopen, and film and television production to resume. Bay Area movie theaters won't be opening until later, but the state is allowing it at 25-percent capacity, and suggesting reservation times and seat covers. [Associated Press]
- BART is pausing service at 9 a.m. in honor of George Floyd, and making an announcement about their "commitment to end racism and hate." Muni is doing the same at noon, but BART has a lot more baggage after the 2009 killing of Oscar Grant by BART Police. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody attributes an uptick in hospitalizations in the county to the easing of restrictions in mid-May. [CBS SF]
- SF Police Chief Bill Scott says he is "open" to defunding his police department — which does not mean eradicating police. [Mission Local]
- An Oakland Police Commission Zoom town hall on Monday brought dozens of complaints and comments about the cops' use of force and rubber bullets, especially during protests on Friday, May 29. [CBS SF]
- Santa Cruz Sheriff Jim Hart says the second deputy who was shot in the firefight with Air Force officer Steven Carrillo escaped being killed only by inches. [CBS SF]
- Two small earthquakes (below 2.0M) struck along what appears to be the Hayward Fault just east of Berkeley around 6:30 a.m. [Chronicle]
- 500 people are expected to attend a private funeral for George Floyd in Houston today. [Chronicle]
- Adam Rapoport, the editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit magazine for the last decade, is stepping down amid accusations of inequality in the workplace, and after a photo surfaced of him and his wife in stereotypical Puerto Rican costumes in 2013. [Associated Press/ABC 7]
Photo: Sergio Casillas