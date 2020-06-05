- A protest planned for Saturday at noon will take protesters, on foot, across the Golden Gate Bridge. Hopefully the crowd is not too enormous, because a crush of 300,000 pedestrians was capable of flattening the bridge and bending its towers inward during an anniversary celebration in 1987. [SFFunCheap]
- Governor Gavin Newsom today called for new statewide law enforcement standards for crowd control in the case of protests. He also called for an end to all carotid holds on suspects. [Chronicle]
- A 51-year-old woman was fatally shot in Visitacion Valley Thursday night, near McLaren Park. [Chronicle / Examiner]
- A brush fire Friday afternoon in Potrero Hill, apparently sparked by fireworks, has prompted evacuations and caused one injury. [Hoodline]
- Sonoma County is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing to all first-responders, those who have recovered from the virus, and those who believe they had close contact with someone who had it. [CBS SF]
- Twitter today disabled a video posted by the Trump campaign that featured George Floyd, and some sort of bullshit words by the president, over an apparent copyright claim. [KTVU]
- Video from a January arrest in SF's Hunters Point neighborhood continues to raise questions about the SFPD's tactics. [KRON4]
- The rock atop Bernal Hill has a fresh Black Lives Matter paint job. [Hoodline]
- Sonoma County is fully reopening restaurants for indoor dining and retail stores for indoor shopping as of Saturday. [Press-Democrat]
- Dining in Napa, where restaurants already reopened over a week ago, is a bizarre experience. [KQED]
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases are fast on the rise in Central and South America, and elsewhere, and the global case count is rising well over 100,000 per day in the last two weeks. [CNN]
Photo: Evgeny Tchebotorev