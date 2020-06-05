- Fire crews were battling six intentionally set fires in the San Jose hills Thursday night into Friday morning, which ultimately burned 90 acres. One suspect was detained who is believed responsible. [CBS SF]
- The widow of Pedro Zuniga, the 52-year-old Safeway warehouse worker who died from COVID-19 complications in April, is suing Safeway for wrongful death. The suit alleges "dangerous and hazardous conditions" at the warehouse that allowed the coronavirus to spread among workers. [Mercury News]
- There were more peaceful protests Thursday in Oakland and South San Francisco, and a caravan protest that wended through the streets of San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- SFPD Chief Bill Scott defended the department's decision to arrest 23 people at the end of a night of peaceful protests in the Mission District on Wednesday. [Mission Local]
- A stabbing on a Richmond-bound BART train Wednesday night left one man with superficial wounds, and the suspect is a 22-year-old San Francisco man. [Mercury News]
- A fundraising effort has begun to help black-owned businesses in Oakland that have been damaged or looted during the past week's protests. [ABC 7]
- Elon Musk, who said on Monday he'd be "off Twitter" for a while, was back on it Thursday and calling for Amazon to be broken up. [Mercury News]
- Economists expected the unemployment rate to rise, but it instead fell to 13.3% in the latest report. [Associated Press]
Photo: Morgan Aragon