- The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick with murder today in the Monday killing and alleged cannibalism of his 90-year-old grandmother. The charge came with special circumstance of mutilation. [Bay City News]
- The local bar community is in shock over the arrest of a local bartender and spirits maker on child porn charges. John Pennington, the founder of the BarMatt spirits and bitters brand, was arrested along with three other San Francisco men on May 22, and the case was publicized on Wednesday. [Eater / KRON4]
- The Bay Area added about 250 new confirmed COVID-19 cases today, a 1.7% uptick from Wednesday, and there were no new deaths. [SFist]
- YouTube star Jake Paul has been charged with a misdemeanor after his alleged participation in a mall riot in Arizona. [ABC7]
- Two medical journals have retracted two studies by the same Harvard team regarding COVID-19 patients and two different drugs, one being the antimalarial medication hydroxychloroquine. [New York Times]
- Beloved Clement Street ice cream place Toy Boat Dessert Cafe is on the market after 38 years, and the owner cites pandemic-related expenses. [SF Weekly]
- Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is among the Republicans who are endorsing General James Mattis' extraordinary condemnation of Trump this week, calling it "necessary and overdue." [New York Times]
- Mourners in Minneapolis gathered for a memorial for George Floyd today. [New York Times]
Photo: Andrew Warren