- About 15 to 20 people were detained toward the end of the massive demonstration in San Francisco Wednesday night. Police arrested a few people for defying the curfew around 11:20 p.m., but things were otherwise peaceful. [KQED]
- In Oakland, protesters similarly defied the city's curfew following another huge march, which ended with dancing in the street around 11 p.m. at 14th and Broadway. No arrests were made. [David DeBolt/Twitter]
- Vallejo residents say they have been calling for more police accountability for years, and they are angry that the police only now say they are listening. [Chronicle]
- A wildfire that began Wednesday afternoon in Suisun City has grown to 300 acres and has now destroyed at least seven homes. [KRON4]
- A slow-moving wildfire was burning this morning in a remote part of the south San Jose hills. [CBS SF]
- Some Oakland City Council members are calling for the end of the use of tear gas against protesters. [CBS SF]
- More marches are planned today including one in South San Francisco at 11 a.m. [ABC7]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is enjoying a 65-percent approval rating right now, compared to 53 percent in February. [New York Times]