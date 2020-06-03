- The 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by Vallejo police on Monday night/early Tuesday at a Walgreens has been identified as San Francisco resident Sean Monterrosa. Cops responded to "riot-related" criminal activity at the store and say they thought Monterrosa was holding a gun, but it turned out to be a hammer. [Chronicle]
- A four-alarm brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a marsh in Suisun City, causing evacuations. [CBS SF]
- A man firing a rifle early this morning from an East Oakland home was allegedly holding two small children hostage, and the standoff lasted nine hours. [Chronicle]
- A female driver allegedly trying to flee from police following sideshow activity in San Jose Tuesday night was shot and arrested by police after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and an officer with her car. [CBS SF]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed solidarity with protesters in DC on Wednesday, making an appearance outside the Capitol. [CBS SF]
- In contrast to Facebook and Twitter, Snapchat has moved to de-amplify President Trump by ceasing to promote his snaps (who is posting these snaps?) on its Discover tab. [New York Times]
- The death of a 94-year-old Glen Park resident allegedly at the hands of a mentally ill homeless man who'd made frequent threats to neighborhood residents has prompted a hearing on how those with behavioral health issues are being effected by the pandemic. [Examiner]
- COVID deaths remain relatively flat in Alameda County as cases there continue to grow, despite active cases declining elsewhere around the Bay. [East Bay Express]
- Some SF flea markets and farmers' markets are going to struggle to reopen under new restrictions. [Hoodline]
- The CDC had one job, which it had basically been waiting five decades for, and it fucked it up. [New York Times]
Photo: Casey Horner