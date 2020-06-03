While protests and acts of looting were smaller and fewer on Tuesday night elsewhere in the Bay Area, tensions remained high in the city of Vallejo, where dozens of reports of looting, shots fired, and vandalism came in to the police.

About 50 National Guard troops rolled into town Tuesday ahead of a second night of an 8 p.m. curfew, but many residents defied the curfew and some even sought to harass the police specifically. As the Chronicle reports, about 100 individuals in 40 vehicles surrounded Vallejo PD headquarters, throwing bottles and projectiles. Meanwhile, the department received at least 46 calls in an hour about acts of looting and other illegal activity.

National guard out in vallejo pic.twitter.com/OvMtnHe0dz — Erik (@Fuck_EsCo) June 3, 2020

As KPIX reports, police in the city were involved in around 15 separate pursuits of suspects attempting to evade capture on Tuesday night. National Guard troops continued patrolling the city's streets into Wednesday morning, and the city is preparing further action Wednesday evening including possible street closures.

Tuesday was the third consecutive night of unrest and rampant looting in Vallejo, following a particularly chaotic Monday in which part of the town's City Hall was set ablaze, and in which a looting suspect was shot and wounded by police at a Walgreens.

"In 27 years of service, I’ve never experienced anything like what I experienced last night in the city of Vallejo," said Police Chief Shawny Williams in a news conference Tuesday, referring to Monday night. And on Tuesday night, Williams was calling the continued spree of looting and illegal activity a "coordinated attack" on the city — arguably echoing the president's comparison of protesters with terrorists.

Coordinated or no, Vallejo was a hot spot for chaos Tuesday, and may continue to be, after a night in which Oakland saw only peaceful protest and zero arrests, per KPIX.

In the Walgreens incident, early Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., police responded to the scene and attempted to apprehend two suspects. The shooting of one of the suspects remains under investigation. A second suspect fled and led police on a high-speed chase to across the Carquinez Bridge to Rodeo, where he reportedly abandoned his vehicle and was apprehended on foot.

As the Chronicle reports, no information about the condition of the shooting victim has yet been released.

Following the fire that was set at City Hall, Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan issued a statement praising Vallejo residents who "have come together in peaceful gatherings to have our voices heard about what is seen as unjust treatment of people of color." But, he added, "Sadly, much of this has been overshadowed by lawless individuals that have used this tragic time as their platform."

Following sprinkler damage to the first floor of the building, Vallejo City Hall is expected to reopen on Thursday.

In Los Angeles in recent days, the California National Guard has been guarding City Hall as well as other parts of the city.

As the LA Times reports, no National Guard troops have been summoned to any other parts of the Bay Area, though Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed around 500 of them to guard critical infrastructure in Sacramento.

In San Francisco on Sunday, around 200 law enforcement officers from other jurisdictions in California arrived to help keep the peace alongside the SFPD.

Photo: Erik/Twitter