A demonstration billed as a Sunset Solidarity March for Black Lives Matter took place Tuesday afternoon along the Great Highway by Ocean Beach, and images appeared to show at least 1,000 people in attendance.

The march took place without incident, beginning at 1 p.m., with marchers going from Sloat and Great Highway, along the Ocean to Lincoln Way.

Supervisor Gordon Mar posted a notice on Facebook about the March on Monday, telling constituents to wear masks and remain six feet apart, and saying, "We march for George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, for Ahmaud Arbery, for Sean Reed, for Tony McDade. We march because Black Lives Matter."

As Eater reports, the march came together in part through the efforts of the owners of popular, 11-year-old neighborhood restaurant Outerlands.

Co-owner Lana Porcello tells Eater that the even was organized "informally yesterday among a few Sunset residents and businesses." But clearly, word spread quickly.

As this peaceful march took place, parts of the Bay Area were still cleaning up from vandalism and looting that took place Sunday and Monday — with the most destructive night in San Francisco having been Saturday.

Elsewhere in the country, tensions were running high, with a 4 p.m. curfew in place in Los Angeles, and a 7 p.m. curfew in Washington, D.C., where the president has called in active military troops to intimidate protesters and guard against further vandalism.

As the New York Times reports, one of the earliest curfews in the country appears to be in Santa Monica, where residents were on lockdown as of 2 p.m. this afternoon.

