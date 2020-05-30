Hundreds convened at the United Nations Plaza this afternoon to protest the killing of George Floyd and call for an end to police brutality. The nonviolent crowd practiced social distancing — the vast majority wearing face masks — with many protesters still marching through SF.

Last night's protest-turned-riot in Downtown Oakland left SF city officials fearing the worst about today's planned rally (and later march) near City Hall. In anticipation of a less-than-peaceful display, nearby businesses were observed boarding up their windows to prepare for episodes of chaos.

A growing crowd of protesters in front of San Francisco City Hall. No discernible police presence pic.twitter.com/f0dgmSPyJ9 — J.K. Dineen (@SFjkdineen) May 30, 2020

Organized on Facebook as the "March Against Police Brutality," 600-plus people RSVP’d and were expected to join at the United Nations Plaza for a nonviolent display come noon. Demonstrators later proceeded to march from there to the steps of City Hall where they stood calmly, listening to speakers as their numbers slowly grew over the course of two hours.

San Francisco Peaceful Protestors now along Embarcadero #SF protests pic.twitter.com/dddgiwozUr — Laurie Browne (@LaurieB321) May 30, 2020

As KPIX notes, a sizable percentage of the group then began moving in an orderly fashion toward Market Street and east toward the Ferry Building, with additional demonstrators joining in along the way, before turning south and walking along the Embarcadero. Eventually, the assembled made their way onto Harrison Street chanting calls like "whose streets? our streets" and "no racist police," where they were met by a police line at the intersection of Harrison and Main streets, swiftly moving to Folsom Street and meeting at the I-80 Fremont Street off-ramp — where they were again met by police presence.

After 45 minutes at the entrance of the #BayBridge protesters marching for #georgesfloyd moved south on Harrison. No incident so far. #SanFrancisco #BlacklivesMaters pic.twitter.com/AJYVVOyke5 — Jules. (@jules_caron) May 30, 2020

KRON4 reported police blocked protesters from getting on to the Bay Bridge, with the entrance to the bridge secured at First Street; many appeared to either be sitting on the ground or standing peacefully in place.

Though, per Twitter, the group moved on and headed toward Union Square at one point; smaller protesting groups are also now popping up.

Now moving up toward Union Square. Still peaceful. #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/wIdR3K8ECc — Jeffrey Rosario (@jefro000) May 30, 2020

A largely nonviolent crowd also gathered at 4th and Bryant streets, and police lines are continuing to form in other parts of downtown as marchers crisscross the area.

Minutes ago, peaceful march with heavy police presence in SoMa, San Francisco. Helicopters, sirens, traffic at a standstill at 5th and Harrison. pic.twitter.com/1BfkKcZdiT — Julie Carpenter, Ph.D. (@jgcarpenter) May 30, 2020

However, KTVU's live-stream on the demonstration recently showed a protester in handcuffs who was quickly escorted into an SFPD vehicle.

This story is evolving quite quickly, and we'll keep you informed with any significant updates.

Photo: Peter Lawrence Kane