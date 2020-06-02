- Protesters in Vallejo on Monday set fire to part of City Hall, setting off sprinklers and rendering the entire first floor uninhabitable. The Mayor says he is "dismayed" by the destruction. [ABC 7]
- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduling an emergency hearing on policing and police reform in two weeks. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris, and committee Chairman Lindsay Graham all commented. [KRON4]
- San Francisco saw an "unprecedented" drop of 9 percent in average one-bedroom rents in May, according to one source. And rents in Menlo Park and Mountain View are down about 15 percent as no one is going into the office at Facebook or Google. [Curbed]
- Tech-focused civil rights group the Center for Democracy and Technology has just become the first entity to sue to block Trump's toothless executive order last week that was a baldfaced attempt to punish Twitter for fact-checking him. [Associated Press]
- SF-based Stitch Fix is laying off 1,400 employees in California, seeking to hire stylists in less expensive states. [CNBC]
- Zoom just reported record revenues that were 169% higher than the same quarter last year. [CNN Business]
- A helicopter carrying three passengers crashed and caught fire in Fairfield today, and the condition of the passengers is unknown. [CBS SF]
- SF Supervisor Dean Preston is pushing to make eviction protections for SF tenants permanent, or at least lasting past the current July 28 cutoff. [CBS SF]
- The parking lots at Ocean Beach, China Beach, and Baker Beach have all reopened, while Fort Funston's parking lot remains closed. [Hoodline]
Photo: City of Vallejo