Throngs of vociferous — yet nonviolent — crowds gathered at City Hall this afternoon in the hundreds to denounce the killing of George Floyd and ongoing police brutality, later expanding in numbers before individual groups weaved down Market Street and through parts of the Embarcadero.

On the second day of protests in San Francisco, groups of demonstrators descended on City Hall around 3 p.m. Sunday before taking to lower Market Street and, at one point, marching along Geary Street, a source tells SFist. As the Chronicle noted, the tension was taught — palpably, even — near Market and Beale streets, where protesters were met with police lines; then-live aerial footage from ABC7 also showed groups near the Embarcadero Plaza, as well as around Salesforce Tower.

Some members of the SFPD were again seen wearing the banned "thin blue line" masks and pins that are understood to symbolize oppression against progressive black and brown community movements. Twitter, too, revealed SFPD officers reacting to the swelling masses in subjectively aggressive manners.

By 5:30 p.m, KPIX reported a large contingent had gathered at Union Square and were met with police officers guarding the business in the area, many of which were previously looted by non-protesters late Saturday evening. Another source on the scene tells SFist they didn't observe any acts of looting nor vandalism from the demonstrating cohort — “they were just yelling and holding up signs that called for justice and equality.”

What the hell, .@sfmta_muni ?



Per the Chronicle, Mayor Breed today also had some, say, choice words for the predominately white crowd that gathered outside her apartment and lit fireworks around 11 p.m. Saturday.

“You can disagree with my policies, you can not like me, you can protest me at City Hall all day every day," she says. "But don’t come for me like that. Don’t come to my house. Because at the end of the day, what’s more, disrespectful is the fact that we have people who are not black chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ and don’t mean it.”

Sizable groups — which still look to collectively number in the several hundred, if not over a thousand — have again joined at City Hall less-than an hour before the City's mandated curfew begins.

