- California has ordered all state buildings in downtown areas to be closed today. In order to protect them from vandalism, all state departments are being ordered to stay closed for the time being in downtown locations. [Associated Press]
- Oakland police arrested around 60 people Sunday night in that city's fourth night of protests for gun charges, looting, vandalism, and more. Shots were fired at OPD headquarters at Seventh and Broadway, and one officer was shot and wounded in a separate melee — also there were multiple sideshows around town. [Chronicle]
- Saks 5th Avenue, Cartier, Ferragamo, Coach, and Victoria's Secret are among the Union Square businesses that were vandalized and/or looted over the weekend in San Francisco. [SF Business Times/Mercury News]
- A Walmart and a Burlington Coat Factory in San Leandro were ransacked and heavily damaged by looters on Sunday night, with a fire set inside the Walmart that left merchandise doused by sprinklers. [CBS SF]
- Looters also ransacked a Lululemon and a Ray-Ban store in Walnut Creek. [KRON4]
- Another study has found that patients with moderate cases of COVID-19 who received remdesivir over five days were 65 percent more likely to show clinical improvement after 11 days than those who were not given the drug. [SF Business Times]
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was among those arrested during a demonstration in Manhattan yesterday. [WABC]
- The White House went dark on Sunday night and President Trump was briefly moved to a secure bunker over the weekend amid angry protests in D.C. [New York Times]
- 46-year-old Skates on Haight appears to be closed for good. [Hoodline]
Photo: Howie Mapson