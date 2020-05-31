- Mayor Breed announced via a live stream and on Twitter last night a curfew will be set form 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday tonight. Citing widespread vandalism, Breed imposed a 9-hour curfew starting Sunday and going into early Monday morning: "We can't tolerate violence and vandalism." [ABC7/ Twitter]
We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020
People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.
The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.
We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home.
- Target announced temporary closures of its stores across the country amid growing protests over George Floyd's death and police brutality. Locations in San Jose, Emeryville, Mountain View, and more Bay Area counties will close at least until Monday and perhaps longer. [Target.com]
- Widespread looting across the Bay Area left both corporate and small businesses empty and damaged. A Best Buy in Oakland was flooded with non-protesters stealing products; hundreds of looters — again, the vast majority not associated with yesterday's demonstrations — ransacked an Emeryville Target; luxury good shops, like Dolce and Gabbana, along and near Market Street in SF were plundered late last night. [KRON4/ KPIX/ Chronicle]
- Aside from setting a curfew for today, Breed also announced in that live stream — thought, not on Twitter — the National Guard is "on standby" to step in, should lawlessness escalate. [SFGate]
- Bookstores in San Jose are asking for help to survive COVID-19 hardships by opting to buy local literature (read: not through Amazon) whenever possible. [San Jose Spotlight]
- In the wake of George Floyd's death, a video has resurfaced showing an SFPD officer using a similar action used on Floyd — kneeling down on a man's neck — sparking a new wave of controversy. [SF Examiner]
- It was estimated some 300 nonviolent protesters flooded the Mission District calling for an end to police brutality and standing against the killing of George Floyd. [Mission Local]
- The Stud's online drag funeral will be held today starting at 6 p.m. and will feature prominent queens like Juanita MORE!, Mary Vice, and others as they pay homage to the iconic SF queer watering hole. [studsf.com]
- SpaceX Dragon, which was helmed by two NASA crew members, made history yesterday after its historic launch marked the first time humans ever traveled into orbit via a spacecraft built and operated by a private company. [New York Times]
- In an episode of satiating solidarity with our black and brown communities, consider ordering sustenance today from local black-owned restaurants like Little Skillet and Yvonne's Southern Sweets — who are both still doing takeout. [yvonnessouthernsweets.com/ littleskilletsf.com]
Photo: Unsplash via Trevor Wilson