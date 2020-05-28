- The rainbow Pride flags are returning to Market Street despite Pride being mostly cancelled. The June tradition returns, with installation happening through Friday. [Bay City News]
- PG&E cleared another major hurdle Thursday as the California Public Utilities Commission approved its complex, $58 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy. Also today, in a hearing in federal court, Judge William Alsup continued to rip into the company and said, "If there ever was a corporation that deserved to go to prison, it is PG&E." [Associated Press]
- A "blistering" audit by the City of Oakland has found that the city's police commission lacks organizational structure and wields too much power. The audit may lend credence to a lawsuit that fired police chief Anne Kirkpatrick as filed against the city. [Chronicle]
- A missing 13-year-old boy, last seen swimming Wednesday night in the Russian River, was found dead in the water near the town of Rio Nido. [CBS SF]
- SF is opening three new COVID testing sites: one in the Bayview, one at City College, and a third, mobile site. [Examiner]
- BART is preparing to deal with a lean, $950 million budget for the coming year with historically low ridership, representing $100 million in cuts. [ABC 7]
- Tom Hanks, an alum of Oakland's Skyline High School, helped graduating seniors celebrate via video. [ABC 7]
- Hakkasan, the fancy modern Chinese chain restaurant opened on Market Street eight years ago after a lavish $7 million buildout, is closing its SF location for good. [Chronicle]
Photo: Sharon McCutcheon