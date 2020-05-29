- City College is letting go of its leases at Fort Mason and Civic Center, in an effort to trim its budget. The end of art classes at Fort Mason, which students were protesting this week, comes after the announcement of the closure of the San Francisco Art Institute, which also had a campus there. [SF Business Times]
- The COVID outbreak at Windsor Vallejo Care Center has now left 112 residents infected and 16 dead. Family members of the dead are questioning whether the facility allowed the conditions to persist that let the virus spread. [CBS SF]
- Gap Inc. just announced that it is preparing to reopen 800 of its stores nationwide by the end of the month, including Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta stores. [KRON4]
- El Dorado County, where South Lake Tahoe resides, has rescinded the visitor ban it's had since early April, but non-essential travel there is still being discouraged. [Chronicle]
- Pacifica is reopening its beach parking lots on Saturday. [CBS SF]
- A 40-year-old Redwood City man was arrested and allegedly was in possession of over 200,000 child porn images. [CBS SF]
- Williams Sonoma has had a strong quarter thanks to everyone at home cooking and ordering things online. [SF Business Times]
