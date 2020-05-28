- Five men were wounded in San Jose Wednesday evening when a lone gunman approached them while they were talking in a driveway. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Williams Court and all five are expected to survive. [Chronicle]
- SF Supervisors Matt Haney, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Shamann Walton held a press conference Wednesday to complain about the pace of housing the homeless in hotels. They urged the mayor to speed the process, and said that it had ground to a halt in recent weeks, with only 19 new hotel rooms secured in the month of May. [CBS SF]
- Graton Rancheria, in Sonoma County, has remained closed but more than a dozen Indian casinos in California have reopened in defiance of the governor's orders, claiming sovereignty. [New York Times]
- Three more inmates have tested positive in Santa Clara County jails. [CBS SF]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has not been tested for COVID-19 or for its antibodies. [Chronicle]
- A threat of thunderstorms this weekend around the Bay Area is raising wildfire concerns. [CBS SF]
- White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah L. Birx warned that the cities of Baltimore, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia are all seeing rates of positive COVID testing above 10 percent, as they prepare to reopen businesses. [New York Times]
