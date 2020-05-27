- The U.S. has crossed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths on the same day that California crossed the same mark in cumulative cases. The Bay Area now has over 13,000 cumulative cases, and 435 deaths. [SFist]
- Santa Clara County has released the most detailed information of any local county about its COVID-19 deaths. The data includes ages, genders, and demographics along with pre-existing conditions and co-mormidities. [Chronicle]
- Beloved Lower Haight hang Mad Dog in the Fog is reopening next week as the fifth SF location of Woods Beer & Wine Co. Originally known as Cervezeria de Yerba Mate, Woods has grown in recent years to include its original Church and 18th beer bar and a "beach club" on Treasure Island, and the new Haight location will open for to-go stuff on June 5. [Hoodline]
- The City of Berkeley is moving some of its homeless people into RVs and a rehabbed house. [Berkeleyside]
- An employee at Whole Foods in Noe Valley has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. [Mission Local]
- Sweden's experiment with not locking down is not exactly paying off for them, and they are now outpacing the U.S. in COVID-19 deaths 3 to 2. [SFGate]
- Legislation has been introduced in Sacramento to replace PG&E with a non-profit called Golden State Energy if the utility fails to emerge from bankruptcy with an acceptable safety plan. [Mercury News]
- SF's Catharine Clark Gallery is doing a "curbside exhibition." [KQED]
- Well known gay playwright, novelist, firebrand, and pioneering AIDS activist Larry Kramer died today at age 84. [Associated Press]