- East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier has revealed that during his recent hospitalization he spent four weeks on a ventilator and nearly died. DeSaulnier tested negative for COVID-19, but he got pneumonia after suffering several broken ribs in a fall while running in D.C. [CBS SF]
- There are a lot more homes on the market in San Francisco than there were at this time last year. Following a major, pandemic-driven slowdown, housing inventory is up 45 percent year over year, and climbing. [Socketsite]
- Three people were injured early Monday at a home in Oakland where a suspect cut them with a sharp object — and the suspect was known to the victims, and is at large. [East Bay Times]
- One man was injured in a shooting in West Oakland Monday night, and he is now in stable condition. [Mercury News]
- A fight is escalating over a ballot measure that would allow taxes to be raised on business and commercial property, circumventing Prop. 13. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County just opened six new COVID-19 testing sites. [KRON4]
- Stormy weather in Florida is likely to delay the scheduled Wednesday launch of the first SpaceX rocket to carry astronauts at Cape Canaveral. [Associated Press]
- Some Bay Area restaurants have been doing brisk business during the pandemic, thanks to delivery and workers who no longer get free meals at the office. [Chronicle]
- A San Mateo County supervisor is saying that in-store retail shopping may be restarting in the county as early as this week. [KRON4]
- Governor Newsom used Mustards Grill in Napa as the venue in which to announce the upcoming second half of Phase 2 of reopening, in which some counties will be able to resume in-restaurant dining. [Chronicle]
- Video of a confrontation between a white woman and a black man in Central Park over the woman's unleashed dog has gone viral. [ABC 7]
Photo: Andreas Strandman